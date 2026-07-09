Panel dismisses claims that Victims’ Compensation Programme has stalled

The Panel overseeing compensation for victims of human rights violations has dismissed reports suggesting that its compensation programme has stalled or ceased, insisting that payments are ongoing and that the process remains active.

In a statement issued by Chairperson and Principal Coordinator Prof. Makau Mutua, the Panel termed the claims “inaccurate and malicious,” saying they have caused unnecessary confusion and anxiety among victims who are seeking justice after suffering human rights abuses, including during demonstrations and public protests.

The Panel said it has already compensated victims and continues to process claims, adding that public confidence in the programme has grown significantly, as reflected by the increasing number of claims being submitted.

According to the statement, compensation is subject to a rigorous verification and authentication process to ensure that only legitimate beneficiaries receive payments. Each claim undergoes detailed scrutiny, with eligibility confirmed and the claimant’s explicit consent obtained before any compensation is released.

“The rigorous approach is not a delay but a safeguard against fraud and a guarantee that public funds are directed to those who genuinely deserve them,” the Panel said, adding that it would not compromise accountability.

The Panel thanked victims who have already come forward and encouraged those yet to submit claims to do so, assuring them that the programme will continue on a rolling basis until every eligible victim has been compensated.

It also criticized individuals spreading what it described as misinformation about the programme, warning that such claims undermine public confidence and cause unnecessary distress to victims.

To enhance transparency, the Panel announced that it will periodically publish and gazette the names of beneficiaries. A comprehensive list of all compensated victims will also be made public once the exercise is completed, subject to the beneficiaries’ consent as required under the Data Protection Act.

Beyond financial compensation, the Panel said it is offering psychological support services, including counselling and psychosocial care, to victims visiting its offices at the Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The Panel reiterated its commitment to a victim-centred approach, saying it remains dedicated to delivering justice with integrity, transparency and compassion for all verified victims.