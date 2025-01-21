Parents Flock Moi Girls After Fire Burns Dormitory

A section of parents and guardians rushed to Moi Girls School in Nairobi following a fire incident at the institution.

This came as fire experts combed a dormitory that was burnt down at the school in search of clues on its cause.

The team which included police, County Government officials and those from Kenya Power wanted to establish what caused the fire that broke out on Monday evening.

The parents protested they had been locked out of the school and were not allowed to talk to their children.

Police said the parents had to wait for the experts to complete their work even as the school administration organized how they would allow the meeting between the students, parents and guardians.

The school administration said the fire broke out from Mt Zion Dormitory as the students were being served their supper.

An alarm was raised and the students told to keep off the scene as firefighters were called.

Students’ valuables were burnt down in the fire.

Officials said more than 50 students had their valuables burnt down.

Fire engines from the Nairobi City County arrived at the scene and managed to contain the fire at about 8 pm, police said.

All students were accounted for then and the following day. Those affected by the fire were hosted in different dormitories.

Police said they could not tell if it was caused by arson or an electrical fault.

The incident rekindled the memories of 2017 at the institution where ten students were killed in a fire tragedy.

Several others were injured in the incident.

A court later found a 14-year-old girl guilty of arson. She was effectively charged with manslaughter.

At the time of her sentencing, the judge ruled that she did not intend to kill her colleagues but started the fire in order to force a transfer to another school.