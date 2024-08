Paris Olympics Schedule for 6th August 2024

Day six of the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to deliver an action-packed schedule with finals, semi-finals, and quarter-finals across a wide range of sports. Here’s what to look forward to:

Athletics:

11:05 AM: Women’s 1500m – Round 1

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase – Final 10:40 PM: Women’s 200m – Final

Basketball:

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Men’s Quarter-finals

Men’s Quarter-finals 10:30 PM – 12:30 AM: Men’s Quarter-finals

Beach Volleyball:

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Men’s and Women’s Quarter-finals (2 matches)

Boxing:

10:30 PM – 12:30 AM: Women’s 50kg, Women’s 66kg, Men’s 71kg – Semi-finals; Women’s 60kg – Final

Canoe Sprint:

10:30 AM – 3:50 PM: Men’s C2 500m, Men’s K1 1000m, Men’s K4 500m, Women’s C2 500m, Women’s K1 500m, Women’s K4 500m – Heats and Quarter-finals

Cycling (Track):

6:30 PM – 8:55 PM: Men’s Team Sprint – First Round, Medal Finals; Men’s Team Pursuit – First Round; Women’s Team Pursuit – Qualifying

Diving:

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Men’s 3m Springboard – Prelims

Equestrian:

11:00 AM – 1:30 PM: Jumping Individual Final

Football:

7:00 PM – 1:00 AM: Women’s Semi-finals

Handball:

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Women’s Quarter-finals

Women’s Quarter-finals 10:30 PM – 12:30 AM: Women’s Quarter-finals

Hockey:

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Men’s Semi-finals

Sailing:

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Men’s and Women’s Dinghy – Medal Races; Men’s and Women’s Kite; Mixed Dinghy; Mixed Multihull

Skateboarding:

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Women’s Park – Prelims

Sport Climbing:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Women’s Boulder/Lead – Semi-finals (Boulder); Men’s Speed – Qualification

Table Tennis:

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Men’s and Women’s Team – Round of 16

Volleyball:

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM: Women’s Quarter-finals

Women’s Quarter-finals 10:00 PM – 12:30 AM: Women’s Quarter-finals

Water Polo:

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Women’s Quarter-finals (2 matches)

Wrestling:

12:00 PM – 2:30 PM: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, Women’s Freestyle 68kg – Repechage; Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, Women’s Freestyle 50kg – Round of 16 and Quarter-finals

Day six is packed with high-stakes competitions and is sure to deliver thrilling moments for fans worldwide.