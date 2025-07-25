Parliamentary Team Calls For Better Crowd Control Ahead Of CHAN 2024

The National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture has called on organizers of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to strengthen crowd control plans ahead of the month-long football tournament.

Committee Chairperson Dan Wanyama urged the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to open stadium gates early to avoid chaos and ensure smooth entry for fans.

Speaking during a meeting with the LOC, Wanyama said delays could lead to unrest, especially given the passion of local supporters.

“You are aware that Kenyan fans can be quite impatient. Any delay in opening the gates could easily lead to unrest,” he said. “For a 3 p.m. match, gates should be open by 9 a.m. to prevent last-minute congestion.”

The Webuye West MP cited the recent World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Gabon at Nyayo National Stadium as a reminder of the need for proper crowd management.

The Committee met LOC officials, led by veteran journalist and LOC Chairperson Mr. Nicholas Musonye, to assess Kenya’s readiness to co-host CHAN 2024 alongside Uganda and Tanzania under the PAMOJA partnership.

The tournament will begin on August 2, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, with the final scheduled for August 30 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Musonye, joined by LOC CEO Mike Rabar, said CHAN 2024 will serve as a major preparatory event for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, which the three countries will also co-host.

“Our major venues – Kasarani and Nyayo – have been fully upgraded to meet CAF standards,” Musonye said. He added that training grounds like Ulinzi Complex, Police Sacco Stadium, and Utalii Grounds have also been approved and handed over to the LOC.

To ensure smooth operations, the LOC has set up 13 sub-committees in areas such as security, fan services, infrastructure, finance, medical support, and public signage.

“Kenya has delivered world-class infrastructure in full compliance with CAF standards,” said Musonye. “This tournament is not just about football. It is a test of our readiness, coordination, and unity.”

Musonye confirmed that match tickets will not be sold at the stadiums. Instead, all seats will be pre-assigned digitally, and CAF’s security team will oversee distribution. For every 3 p.m. match, stadium gates will open at 9 a.m. to ensure a steady fan flow.

Fans who can’t attend the matches in person will be able to follow the action live on KBC through SuperSport, and public viewing areas will also be set up at Uhuru Park.

Players and officials will be hosted at CAF-approved hotels such as Pullman, Hyatt Regency, Kempinski, and Mövenpick. A dedicated protocol desk will be operational at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to receive delegations.

The Harambee Stars are currently in training under a newly appointed technical team, with both President William Ruto and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba having visited the team to offer their support.

“With infrastructure, logistics, and regional cooperation in place, Kenya is ready to host a historic and successful CHAN 2024,” Wanyama said. He added that the Committee will push for additional funding following the LOC’s appeal for more financial support.

Kenya will kick off its campaign against DR Congo on Sunday, August 3, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Meanwhile, the Committee also held talks with Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, Mr. Fikirini Jackobs Kahindi, who appealed for increased funding to support youth projects.

“Our department has a strong plan to help young people earn from their creative ventures, but budget cuts are holding us back,” said Kahindi.