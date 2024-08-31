Passenger Crushed to Death While Alighting from Moving Matatu on Lang’ata Road

A 30 year old man died after a matatu crushed his head as he alighted from the vehicle while it was on motion along Lang’ata Road, Nairobi.

Police said the incident happened on Friday August 30 at about 8 pm at the Carnivore bus stop.

The deceased identified as Keith Nyakundi tried to alight from the matatu as it headed for Rongai direction when he misstepped.

According to police, as a result, he fell Kkk the road headfirst.

The matatu also crushed him in the process. Police visited the scene and moved the body to the mortuary. The matatu was also detained pending inspection and other investigations.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend. This is tie latest such incident to happen in the country amid calls to address trend.

In October 2023, NTSA unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027) which aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Transport Mohamed Daghar emphasized the urgent need for coordinated road safety efforts involving both national and county governments to enhance safety on Kenyan roads.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents. Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that have a negative impact on families.