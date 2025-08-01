PayPal and Venmo down? Users report payment failures and login issues

PayPal and Venmo were Friday reportedly down for some users in the United States, with many reporting issues ranging from failed payments to login problems.

As of 9 a.m. EDT Friday, DownDetector had received over 700 outage reports related to PayPal and nearly 900 for Venmo.

One person reported o DownDetector, “Paypal not letting me transfer money or anything can y’all please fix the issue.”

Another wrote, “Is Venmo working ? I’m not receiving payments that were sent.”

PayPal posted a small update about the outage, though it doesn’t really reveal much:

“We are still observing impact to Retail Checkout, Online Checkout and Braintree in our production Environment.

Our Technical teams are actively investigating and working to mitigate the impact as quickly as possible. We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses.” Some users started taking to X if something is wrong with Venmo.

Venmo and PayPal are used by thousands of individuals and businesses to send and receive money, so being down can cause significant issues.

By Agencies