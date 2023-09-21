Police Appeal For Information On Woman Behind Murder Of Nairobi Hospital Finance Boss

Police Thursday appealed for information on a woman believed to have killed in cold blood the Nairobi Hospital director of finance Eric Maigo.

Maigo was killed in the wee hours of Friday September 15, 2023 at his house in Woodley, Nairobi.

Detectives are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the woman whose images were captured as she left the crime scene.

The suspect who was captured leaving the victim’s residence at Woodley Annex -Upper is believed to have been involved in the murder most foul before escaping through the back door, the DCI said.

Two blood stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were recovered from the scene of crime.

“As detectives burn the midnight oil to arrest the female suspect, members of the public are requested to volunteer any information that may lead to his immediate arrest.”

Maigo will be buried at his Keumbu, Kisii rural home on September 29.

The family and friends of the deceased are meeting to organize the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Hospital has organized a requiem mass for Maigo.

The mass will be held on Friday September 22, 2023 at the hospital Amphitheatre Convention Centre 2nd Floor from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo said in an internal memo a link will be circulated in due course for those that will not be able to attend physically to follow the service virtually.

“All HODs are requested to organize the shifts accordingly to allow staff attend the mass without any disruption of services to our clients,” said part of the memo dated September 20.

Maigo’s body was found with the 25 stabs minutes after he had been killed at about 6 am on September 15, police said.

His assailant, a female who had spent the night at the house and escaped minutes before police arrived.

Neighbours said they heard the two arrive home on Thursday and played music until late.

It was until the following day that they heard Maigo groan for help.

Neighbors at the Woodley Annex apartment said they heard Maigo groaning in pain.

They decided to go to his door and knocked it only to be confronted by a woman who informed them all was well and she was looking for the keys to open.

The woman peeped through the window claiming she could not locate the key.

The neighbors could hear Maigo still groaning in pain and seeking help.

The lady who was in the house refused to open prompting the neighbors to alert the security at the compound.

They asked the security not to allow anyone from the house to leave as they went to report the matter.

By the time police arrived at the scene they found the woman suspected to have acted alone missing.

The rear door was open and Maigo’s body was lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

The killer behind the murder used two knives in the attack.

Police are holding a woman in the probe into the cold-blooded murder of Maigo.

Cynthia Lusega Andalo was produced in court under miscellaneous application on Monday afternoon and police allowed to hold her for five days as part of the probe into the murder.

The woman in custody is among people who were last seen with Maigo last Thursday before his body was found in the house in Woodley, Nairobi.

