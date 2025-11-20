Police: Chinese in assault video of worker in Eldoret was a repeat offender, deported 

A Chinese national who was captured on video assaulting a Kenyan workmate at a factory in Eldoret was deported on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

This was after it emerged Shi Zhending was a repeat offender and was under probe over assault claims.

Zhending departed aboard China Southern Airlines flight number 6044, headed for Changsha in China.

He will be declared a persona non grata, officials said.

He was captured on video assaulting a worker at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret.

This was after an outcry over the continued harassment of Kenyan workers by foreigners operating in many parts of the country especially by Kenyans online who called on the government to take action on the individual who was captured using a crude weapon to attack the worker.

The Chinese embassy in Nairobi had confirmed the dismissal of the individual and termed the incident isolated.

The two were working at a private company in Eldoret before the vicious attack happened.

The reason for the attack by the Chinese national was not immediately known.

The confrontation was caught on camera as the Chinese national picked up an iron sheet from a pile that lay on the floor and used it to assault the helpless worker who raised his hands as if to plead for mercy without retaliating.

The Chinese embassy in Kenya condemned the actions and urged all its nationals to abide by Kenyan laws.

“We are extremely disappointed to see such an incident occur. As we are informed, the company’s management has immediately terminated the Chinese worker’s contract and will consider further disciplinary action,” said the Chinese embassy in Kenya.

“We believe this isolated incident should not affect investment cooperation between Chinese and Kenyan companies, but it is a reminder to all Chinese citizens in Kenya to uphold the principle of mutual respect with Kenyan friends and behave in accordance with the laws, regulations, and cultural customs of Kenya.”

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) had rebuked the actions, calling for the deportation of the Chinese national.

COTU said that the Chinese national was a manager at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret County, and the assaulted worker was working under his supervision.

Secretary General Francis Atwoli said the incident was a gross violation of the rights and dignity of the affected and will not allow the assault of Kenyan workers by foreigners.

It called for an immediate deportation of the Chinese worker and “anything less would be a betrayal of the trust Kenyan workers have placed in your Ministry”.

In a separate video the assaulted worker appeared to make amends with the Chinese national, saying he had “forgiven his supervisor and they will deal with similar matters in civility.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government was aware of the incident.

He said the relevant government authorities were taking appropriate actions on the matter.

He called on both Kenyans abroad and expatriates living in Kenya to respect the laws, culture, and norms of your host country at all times.

“When in another country, abide by their laws, respect their people, and understand their culture. Kenya expects the same courtesy from all foreign nationals living and working within our borders and this week’s incident highlights the importance of that principle,” he said.

Mudavadi said this isolated incident should not aﬀect investment cooperation between

Chinese and Kenyan companies, but it is a reminder to all Chinese citizens in

Kenya to uphold the principle of mutual respect with Kenyan friends and behave in

accordance with the laws, regulations, and cultural customs of Kenya.

“The Embassy’s position reinforces Kenya’s stance that respect, lawful conduct,

and mutual understanding are the foundation of sustainable cooperation between nations. Kenya’s commitment to mutual respect.”