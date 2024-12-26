Police Deny Role In Recent Abductions

The Kenyan police have denied allegations of involvement in the recent abductions of several social media users and a cartoonist, asserting that they are not holding any of the missing individuals.

Among those reported missing are Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, Kibet Bull, and Naomi, whose disappearances have sparked nationwide concern.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed Thursday that the National Police Service (NPS) had received reports of the missing persons but refuted claims of police involvement.

“For avoidance of doubt, the National Police Service is not involved in any abduction, and there is no police station in the country holding the reported abductees,” he said.

Kanja also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information alleging police complicity.

“We appeal to the public to avoid disseminating false, malicious, or fabricated claims intended to tarnish the reputation of the National Police Service,” he added.

He noted that the matter is under investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and other independent bodies.

The IPOA has launched a formal investigation into the abductions, which have been reported in Nairobi, Embu, and Kajiado counties.

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack expressed concern over the trend, describing it as alarming and noting that the incidents undermine public trust in law enforcement.

“In line with our mandate under Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, we have deployed Rapid Response Teams to gather evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents,” Issack said.

He assured the public that if police involvement is confirmed, the authority would recommend appropriate disciplinary or legal action.

The abductions have drawn widespread criticism from civil society organizations, legal bodies, and human rights groups. The Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K) condemned the incidents, emphasizing the government’s constitutional obligation to protect citizens’ rights.

In a statement issued on December 25, PRWG-K reminded the government of Article 29 of the Constitution, which guarantees personal freedom and security.

“We urge the government to ensure that any arrest or detention adheres to the rule of law, including presenting suspects in court within 24 hours or granting bail as stipulated in Article 49 of the Constitution,” the group stated.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has also weighed in, demanding the immediate release of those missing or, alternatively, their presentation in court. LSK President decried the incidents as indicative of a troubling trend in 2024, urging law enforcement to abandon repressive tactics.

“We call for the immediate release of these individuals or their presentation in a court of law if there are charges against them,” the LSK President stated.

The IPOA reiterated its call for the police to uphold their constitutional duty to protect fundamental freedoms. Issack urged law enforcement agencies to take swift action to address the disturbing pattern of disappearances, noting that accountability is essential to restoring public trust.

Observers, including human rights organizations, have cautioned that failure to address these cases could set a dangerous precedent, emboldening further violations of human rights.