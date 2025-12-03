Police detain 54 Ethiopians, Eritreans, Somalis while being trafficked to Kenya

At least 44 Ethiopians and Eritreans were detained at the Kibish border as they tried to cross to Kenya.

Police said they also detained ten Somalis in Kanduyi, Bungoma County while being transported in a salon car from Uganda on Tuesday.

In the first incident at Kibish, police said the Ethiopians and Eritreans had crossed the border and were sitting in a bush in the Kaguta area.

Police had to call for reinforcement to detain the group.

Police said Ethiopian authorities had been contacted to help in taking back the group.

They spent their night at the Kibish police station under heavy guard ahead of the planned repatriation.

In Kanduyi, police said they arrested ten Somalis and a driver who was trafficking them in a salon car. They did not have identification documents and told police they were from a refugee camp in Uganda. They added they were headed for Eldoret.

The group was detained pending processing. The Somalis usually fly from Mogadishu to Entebbe before being smuggled to Kenya for further processing.

Such cases of human smuggling have been on the rise amid efforts to tame the same.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the country involving Ethiopians and Eritreans.

The group said they were running from problems in their country and headed to South Africa, seeking greener pastures.

Police said most of the aliens use the Moyale route as they head to South Africa and the Middle East, oblivious of the dangers ahead.

Tens of aliens are often arrested in various places in the country as they wait to be moved to their next destinations.

Police and immigration officials have deplored increased cases of Ethiopian and Eritrean aliens nabbed in the country while in transit.

Officials from the Transnational Organised Crime Unit are conducting joint operations to deal with human smuggling.

Tens of Ethiopians and now Eritreans are annually arrested in Kenya while in transit and later deported.

Most of those arrested come to Kenya to seek jobs or are in transit.