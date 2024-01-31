Police Detain Kericho Man for Killing Son Who Refused to Resume Varsity Studies

Detectives in Kipkelion, Kericho County are holding a man who allegedly beat his son to death for drinking too much and refusing to return to university to resume his studies.

According to police, the suspect assaulted his son who was a fourth-year student at Karatina University, for imbibing alcohol instead of returning to the institution which was reopened early this month.

Locals said the man arrived home and found the boy drunk, which infuriated him prompting a confrontation.

He allegedly confronted his son seeking to know why he was yet to report back to the university yet he had sold his land and other family resources to fund his education.

Witnesses said the father grabbed a piece of wood, wrestled his son to the ground and started beating and inflicting serious injuries on his head.

No other relative was home at the time of the incident.

Neighbours who heard the distress calls rushed to the homestead and rescued the boy from the angry father baying for his blood.

They rushed him to Fort Ternan sub-county hospital for first aid before he was transferred to Kericho County Referral Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, police said.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Kipkelion Police Station awaiting arraignment after investigations are concluded, police said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the discovery of a body next to a funeral home in Lari, Kiambu County.

The body of Stephen Maina who was a driving school instructor in Lari Constituency was discovered by residents who later informed his family.

Maina’s body was taken to the Up Home Mortuary, which is located next to where the body was discovered.

This is the second body discovered in days after yet another body of a middle-aged woman was found dumped in Kinale Forest on Monday.

She had reportedly been raped before she was killed.

And police in Naivasha are investigating the death of a middle-aged woman, whose body was discovered dumped by the roadside near Moi South Lake on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, including herders who discovered the body, the deceased had fresh wounds on her hands, neck, and head that appeared to have been caused by a sharp object.

Locals believe the woman could have been murdered elsewhere and her body dumped near the busy road.

Naivasha Deputy OCPD Samuel Ooro said they are investigating the murder.

He stated that preliminary evidence points to a possible homicide, with the body dumped at the scene by the killers.