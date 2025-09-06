Police exhume woman’s body from shallow grave after murder in Nyamira

Police in Nyamira launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old man who allegedly confessed to killing his girlfriend and burying her body in a shallow grave.

The man, identified as Gideon Makori, is said to have been in a relationship with Faith Kemunto, who was reported missing in July.

The woman was officially reported missing in July 2025 and after more than a month-long search, a message came to her sister-in-law’s phone from a man sharing the chilling whereabouts of his lover, Kemunto.

It turned to be genuine. But the sender is missing.

This prompted the police action and exhumed the body from a shallow grave.

Police officers from the homicide squad cordoned off a section of a road within the village, where the remains of 20-year-old Kemunto lay.

She is said to have left home in June with her phone while nibbling a mango.

More than one-month search yielded fruit on Monday after the strange message came to her sister-in-law’s phone, sent by Kemunto’s alleged boyfriend, identified as Gideon Makori.

The two were set to join the university this week, and police are now searching for Makori.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

The body of the woman was exhumed on September 4, 2025 from a shallow grave in Maosi village, Nyamaiya location that was witnessed by locals.

This followed an order issued by a local court.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy even as the hunt for the suspect goes on.