Police Fatally Shoot Suspect in Botched Limuru Robbery

A suspected thug was shot and killed by police in a botched robbery in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Police said a team was patrolling in Marieta area on Saturday night when they found a gang trying to break into Lesley apartment.

According to police, they were challenged to surrender but one of them drew a pistol and aimed at the officers, which prompted the officers to fire back fatally injuring him as the other two managed to escape to an unknown destination.

Police said they recovered a toy pistol and a panga that had been secured on the left side of his waist. The body was taken to the city mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

In California area, Nairobi, a pillion passenger was shot and killed while his rider was arrested in a robbery incident.

Police said the two had been robbing mobile phones from pedestrians along First Avenue prompting the victims to raise an alarm.

The pillion passenger was shot and killed as the rider lost control and landed on the pavement.

The 51 year old rider was arrested and a pistol was found on him, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary.

Elsewhere, two suspects were lynched by mobs in the city. One was lynched in Mukuru Kayaba and the other at Soko Mjinga within Kawangware area.

The victims were accused of robbing pedestrians before an alarm was raised alerting mobs. Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal.

