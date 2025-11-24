Police fatally shoot suspected thug after failed robbery on Southern bypass in Nairobi

A suspected thug was shot and killed along the Southern bypass in Dagoretti area, Nairobi, following a failed robbery incident.

Police said the man was among a group that had been placing blocks on the road to cause accidents and rob motorists.

At the weekend, four such cases were reported on the busy road. Motorists were injured, had their cars damaged and robbed, police said.

This prompted police to take action and address the trend.

On Sunday midnight, one motorist was involved in an accident after hitting the set up blocks on the stretch in Mutuini area. Her car veered off the road and landed in a ditch before she was rescued by a team of police who were on patrol in the area to address the issue. Her car was towed to the local police station as the police kept patrolling the area.

Minutes later, three men emerged from a bush and placed more blocks on the road. Another motorist racing on the road oblivious of the dangers ahead bumped on the blocks causing a puncture on her car, police said adding this forced the driver to stop.

It was then a man armed with a panga and approached the car.

The police moved into action and shot and killed the suspect. A panga, stick and two mobile phones were recovered from the suspect.

Police moved the body to the mortuary pending an identification and investigations.

Police say they have intensified operations on the stretch to address the menace.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident where a woman was electrocuted while cooking in her house in California, Nairobi.

The woman identified as Sharon Akinyi, 27 was busy cooking in her house using an electric cooker coil when the incident happened on Sunday evening.

Her body was found lying on the floor with serious burns on he abdomen.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.