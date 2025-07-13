Police, IPOA probe death of suspect in Aram police cells, Siaya County

Police and officials from Independent Policing Oversight Authority are investigating claims a suspect died by suicide at the Aram police cells, Siaya County.

The body of Walter Ombewa Odhiambo was discovered Friday July 11 evening long after he had died.

He was the only suspect at the cells at the time of the incident, police said.

A police officer who had gone to serve food to the suspect found him hanging from the cell ventilation grills.

Police said he hanged himself using a drawstring from his jacket.

The suspect had earlier been arrested over claims of defilement of a minor aged 14.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The incident comes in the wake of increased such deaths of suspects in police custody.

Police say all the reported incidents are being investigated by among others IPOA and other relevant authorities.

The most controversial one was the death of teacher Albert Ojwang on June 7 at the Nairobi Central police cells.

He had been arrested from his Homa Bay home over claims of publishing false information before he was clobbered to death at the cells.

This has put spotlight on police on such incidents. Six people have since been charged over the murder of Ojwang.

The accused include Officer Commanding station (OCS) Samson Kiprotich Talaam, Police Constables James Mukhwana and Peter Kimani Alias Kim, civilians John Ngige Gitau alias Kinara, Gin Ammitou Abwaovalias Gilbeys and Brian Mwaniki Njue.

According to the charge sheet the six are accused of killing blogger Albert Ojwang between 9:30 pm to 2:00am at the central police station on the night of June 7.

Three of the suspects had been detained at the station cells over illegal possession of guns and were later used in the fatal assault on the slain teacher.

The death of Ojwang has caused a national fury with protests that turned chaotic.

This forced the move by Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat to step aside amid investigations.

The probe has exonerated him so far.