Police, Military Deployed Ahead of Planned Protests 

Hundreds of anti-riot police were Tuesday July 2 deployed to various towns ahead of planned protests to among others mourn those killed past marches against the now-rejected Finance Bill 2024.

Police said they had taken precautions to stop any form of violence that may occur.

The military was also deployed to critical infrastructure across the country to help police in case of any chaos.

Among others, the military is reinforcing police and prison officials at various prison facilities.

They will not be involved in controlling protests, officials said. In Nairobi, a team of military officers was seen waiting at Nyayo Stadium.

The organisers of the protests have maintained they are peaceful and they will be out to mourn those killed and push for better governance.

At least 39 people have been killed in anti-finance bill protests in the country.

The dead are from Nairobi (17), Nakuru (3), Laikipia (1), Narok (1), Kajiado (3), Uasin Gishu (4), Kakamega (1), Kisumu (2), Kisii (1), Mombasa (3), Siaya (1), Kiambu (1) and Nandi (1). In Nairobi, police on Tuesday July 2 blocked roads near and around State House.

The roads affected included Dennis Pritt Road, State House Avenue, Processional Way, Valley Road, Jakaya Kikwete Road and adjacent feeder roads.

Also affected were roads near the Parliament Building and major streets in the city. A similar situation was experienced in major towns, witnesses and police said.

The organisers of the protests said they planned a sit-in protest in various places.

Police were first deployed to roads near State House on Thursday June 27 when the protesters planned to march in Nairobi and other urban areas to denounce the move by Parliament to pass the Finance Bill 2024.

President William Ruto declined to sign the bill and asked the Members of Parliament to delete all clauses therein.

Major businesses remained closed in and there were few motorists.

The police assured those who opened the businesses of their safety.

Ruto last Wednesday formally wrote to Parliament proposing to delete the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto promised changes in his government in the coming days. Ruto, in the memorandum drawn shortly after he announced the withdrawal cited widespread protests against the bill.