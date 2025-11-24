Police recover stolen pistol, documents belonging to ex-GSU boss Cheramboss in Nandi

Police recovered a Browning pistol belonging to former commandant of the General Service Unit Samson Cheramboss, hours after it had been stolen from his car in Kobujoi, Nandi County.

The pistol with 24 bullets, title deeds, file containing personal documents, Sh25,000, office and safe keys and six cheque books of Paramount bank, National Bank, KCB, Equity Bank, ABSA and ECO Bank were in a brief case when they were stolen.

On Sunday, an unknown person went to Koitabut and met two boda boda riders, gave them the earlier stolen briefcase and directed them to take it to Kamimei where they would find a Mercedes benz waiting for it, police said.

On arrival at Kamimei the said motor vehicle was nowhere to be seen and they opted to take the bag to where they live before taking it to Koitabut police post where police confirmed it was the same bag that had been stolen.

Police said Sh25,000 that was in the bag was missing. Cheramboss came to the station and identified the property.

The incident had happened Saturday morning after he parked his Mercedes Benz car at a construction site at the local shopping centre.

He told police he lost a browning pistol and two magazines (one in the pistol and the other in a magazine holder) with 12 rounds each of 9mm*19mm, title deeds, file containing personal documents, Sh25,000, office and safe keys and six cheque books of Paramount bank, National Bank, KCB, Equity Bank, ABSA and ECO Bank.

He had parked the car at the site and went to check on a piece of land he had bought and on coming back he didn’t realise the car had been broken into and a brief case with the valuables stolen.

He drove to a local petrol station where he realized the valuables were missing.

Cheramboss is a licensed firearm holder. Police said they are pursuing the gang that stole the valuables.

Meanwhile, a bodyguard attached to the Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech recovered a pistol magazine in a toilet in a newly acquired house in Lavington.

The magazine had 35 rounds of ammunition at the time of the recovery, police said. The bodyguard said he was cleaning the house with other workers when they realized the toilet was not flushing as normal.

It forced them to check therein where they found the rusty magazine wrapped in a nylon paper.

Police were called and took custody of the magazine pending investigations.