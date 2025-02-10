Police searching for Senator’s Sh20 million raid and harass woman at Kamulu home

Police authorities are investigating an incident where their colleagues raided a private residence of a woman while searching for Sh20 million that had allegedly been stolen from a senator.

The raid took place at a private residence of a woman in Kamulu, Nairobi County.

The woman told police she and Turkana Senator James Lomenen are estranged.

We could not get a comment from the senator on the claims. His mobile phone rang unanswered.

According to police, the woman was picked up from her house by five police officers who said they had been sent by the senator to get the money from her.

The team allegedly grabbed USD15,000 and Sh200,000 from her house. They then demanded to know where the balance was.

According to the woman, she was in her Ngundu area home when the cops arrived on Sunday February 9 afternoon saying they wanted to recover the money, which she allegedly stole from her estranged husband.

She denied the claims even as the team forced their way into the house.

They then grabbed the cash from her suitcase and demanded for more. After failing to get the cash, they forced her into a waiting salon car and told she was being taken to Njathaini police station.

They left home and on reaching Kamulu shopping center, the driver stopped and two of the officers from the Kamulu police station alighted.

Two others including a woman boarded the car, she told police.

The occupants drove to Ruai and branched to Mwiki near the local police station but did not stop.

The woman told police the occupants kept demanding the balance of the money they claimed she had.

After failing to get the balance, the car occupants took the woman back to her house on Monday dawn.

She said she was threatened and tortured.

It was then she walked to Kamulu police station and reported the matter. Senior police officers visited the scene and confirmed the same.

It was established two of the police officers are from Njathaini police station, which is within Mwiki area.

A car that was used in the mission was positively identified by the victim at the station parking yard.

The officers were detained as the hunt for the rest went on for investigations.

The team wants to establish why the case was not recorded in any of the police stations as required.

They are also investigating claims of torture and threats to life on the woman.

Cases where police are involved in crime have been on the rise. Police authorities however say the cases are isolated and cannot be used to judge the service.