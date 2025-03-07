Police seek three more suspects in the murder of Briton Campbell Scott

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is calling on members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of three suspects linked to the brutal murder of 58-year-old Briton, Campbell Scott.

Scott’s partially decomposed body was found on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County.

Scott had arrived in the country just days earlier to attend a business conference.

Following the heinous crime and subsequent dumping of his body, the trio Benard Mbunga Mbusu, Samuel Musembi Kamitu, and Alphonse Munyao Kilewa alias Edu fled and have since gone into hiding.

Police want the public to call toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 at any time to report anonymously, or report to any police station with information on the three.

Albunus Mutinda Nzioka and Alex Mutua Kithuka, the prime suspects in the brutal murder of Scott, will remain in police custody for 21 days as investigation continues.

Forensic evidence has conclusively linked the two suspects to the murder, leading to their arraignment.

Scott, a senior Director at FICO, a data analytics company based in the US, jetted into the country on February 16, 2025 for a product launch by FICO and was booked at JW Marriot Hotel in Westlands.

A day later, he was seen leaving the Hotel and visited Havana Bar and Restaurant along Woodvale Grove in Westlands with an unidentified man.

This was the last time Scott was seen alive.

Tragically, Scott’s partly decomposing body was later found stuffed in a bag hidden in a shrub in Makongo forest along Machakos-wote highway by a herder who was tending to his goats.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Scott was picked by an Uber driver who took him to Mutinda’s house in Pipeline, Nairobi.

Moreover, investigators uncovered multiple attempts both successful and unsuccessful to withdraw funds from Scott’s bank accounts in Nairobi, Voi, and Mombasa before his murder and the subsequent disposal of his body in Makongo forest.

During the court proceedings before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, Detectives requested the court to allow them hold the suspects for 21 days owing to the seriousness of the matter, and that releasing them would jeopardize the investigations, a request that was granted.

The matter is scheduled for mention on March 24, 2025.