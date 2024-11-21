Police Warn Against Protests in City Ahead of Presidential Address in Parliament

The police Wednesday cautioned members of the public against staging or taking part in any protests on Thursday November 21 when President William Ruto is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

Activist groups plan to rally near Parliament or the city against what they term as bad governance.

Spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango said the police had not been formally notified by the supposed organizers as required by the Public Order Act.

This indicated no protests will be allowed in the city on Thursday as earlier announced.

Contingents of police were early Thursday deployed to various places in the city in anticipation of the protests.

The officers also patrolled on foot and cars dispersing any group of more than three.

The caution follows reports circulating on social media about possible demonstrations linked to growing political discontent.

“Attention of the National Police Service (NPS) is drawn to information circulating about planned demonstrations on Thursday, November 21, 2024 through social media. NPS further acknowledges the Constitutional right of Kenyans to peaceably and while unarmed, assemble, picket, demonstrate or present petitions to public Offices.”

“In exercise of these right, the law places a responsibility on organizers to notify the Regulating Officer (Officer Commanding Station) in writing at least three days but no more than fourteen days in advance, specifying the details of the planned meeting. This requirement is intended to ensure that proper safety and security measures are put in place by Police during public demonstrations.

“To date, no such requisite notification by any organizer/planner has been issued to the Regulating Officer,” the NPS noted, urging citizens to continue their daily activities without fear of disruption,” added the statement.

Dr Onyango urged the public to go on with their daily activities “without fear.”

Ruto is set to address a joint session of Parliament on November 21, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., where he will outline his administration’s accomplishments.

Ruto is scheduled address to parliament concerning the state of the nation.

Police said some roads will be closed from 1 pm ahead of the arrival of the president at Parliament.

Such past protests have disrupted businesses in the city.

Thursday marks Ruto’s third time addressing the bicameral Parliament since taking office.

His first address on September 29, 2022, inaugurated the 13th Parliament, while his second, on November 9, 2023, fulfilled the constitutional requirement for an annual State of the Nation address.

This comes as his administration continues to face increased criticism over unmet expectations notably issues on the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) – the new health fund, which has sparked public concerns over healthcare accessibility.

Despite mounting criticism, the government has stood by its new healthcare model, urging Kenyans to register.

A section of church leaders have joined the voices of discontent, condemning the government’s inaction in resolving the issues plaguing the system.