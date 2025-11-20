Policeman collapses and dies at home in Kisumu

A police officer collapsed and died at his home in Rabuor, Kadibo, Kisumu County.

Corporal Odhiambo Okal, who was attached to the Watamu Police Station, was off duty when the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

Police said a relative found him unresponsive in his house in Kamdira village and called for help. It was then that it was established he had died.

The body was found lying on the floor and moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. Police said they are investigating the incident.

And a four-year-old boy succumbed to burns injuries in their house in Soweto slums, Kibera, Nairobi.

The boy had sustained burns on November 8, 2025 while he played with his friends in the area. His mother said he sustained burns in the stomach and chest but did not take him to the hospital. She instead walked to a nearby chemist and bought some painkillers for the boy hopping they wound help.

He succumbed to the injuries on November 19, 2025 in the house, police said. Police said they are investigating the incident as they moved the body to the mortuary pending other procedures.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old boy drowned in a pool of water in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County.

Police and witnesses said the victim was in the company of other friends and had been playing in the Landi area when they ventured into the water. The boy drowned in the water. His friends ran out to inform their parents who arrived and managed to retrieve the body. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.

Police have advised parents and guardians to take care of their children in this holiday season. This follows increased such incidents at homes and rivers, police said adding many of the victims die while playing with friends and unattended.