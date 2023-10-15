Policeman Found Murdered In His House In Nandi

Detectives are investigating the murder of their colleagues in a house in Kaptumo area, Nandi County.

The body of Bernard Mudia was found in a pool of blood Saturday night long after the suspected murder.

Police said they are holding his girlfriend over the murder. The woman told she found the policeman lying unconscious on bed and thought he was unwell.

The body was found on his bed covered with a blanket.

Police said the body had visible injuries on the left face upper eye and traces of blood were seen on the bed.

Some of the clothes he wore on the day were found soaked in a black basin with some traces of blood, police said.

Police said the body was moved to Kapsabet county referral hospital pending postmortem to ascertain cause of death.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

This is the latest death to be reported in the service in a week where up to four officers have died.

Two died by suicide in Nairobi and one was shot and killed by a wanted suspect in Kasarani area.

Meanwhile police are investigating an incident in which a gas cylinder explosion in Shebyoni Village, Kakamega County killed one man and left his wife in critical condition.

The incident occurred when a cylinder explosion caused a fire that engulfed Hopkins Matsili, 38, and his wife Henrick Munyasia’s home while they were preparing a meal on Saturday.

Their children had gone to school when the fire incident that has destroyed their house happened.

The father of six was confirmed dead while receiving medical care at Kakamega Referral Hospital, while his wife remains in critical condition, police said.

