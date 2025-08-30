Portugal Hands Diogo Jota’s No.21 Jersey To Ruben Neves

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has confirmed that midfielder Ruben Neves will inherit the No.21 jersey that was worn by his late teammate and close friend Diogo Jota.

This is the first Portugal squad announcement since Jota, 28, died in July alongside his brother André Silva in a car crash. Martinez said the decision was made to honour Jota’s memory as the team begins its campaign for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“This is the first working camp without Diogo Jota. We know what Diogo meant to each of us, the impact he had on our lives. We want to honour his memory every day. He will be with us and be another force in achieving our goals,” Martinez said.

He added: “Diogo Jota’s example is a light for us. We will carry his spirit in our hearts. We will win for Diogo, for his brother André, and as always, for all Portuguese people. In this new journey to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the number of players is 23 + 1, which is Diogo. I can also report that Diogo Jota’s jersey number, 21, is now being passed on to Ruben Neves, and so it remains with all of us on the pitch.”

Jota’s death in July sparked tributes across the football world. Liverpool permanently retired his No.20 shirt, and fans, teammates, and clubs worldwide have continued to honour him.

Martinez was speaking ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifying matches against Armenia and Hungary on September 6 and 9. Neves, who previously played with Jota at Wolves, could wear the No.21 shirt in those matches — a moment that is expected to be highly emotional for both players and fans.