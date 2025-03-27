President Ruto Hosts Ukambani Leaders

President William Ruto on Thursday hosted leaders from Machakos, Kitui, and Makueni counties at State House, Nairobi, where he urged them to embrace unity and work together despite political differences.

“We must embrace collaborative leadership, even with our divergent political inclinations, in order to unite and transform Kenya,” said Ruto.

“Through enhanced teamwork, we will accelerate the delivery of services and development of our country,” he added.

National Security Advisor Monica Juma, Labour CS Alfred Mutua, PS nominee for Aviation & Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika, and Livestock PS Jonathan Mueke attended the meeting.

Ruto is set to embark on a five-day tour of the Mt Kenya region starting Tuesday, April 1, 2025, where he will launch and commission various development projects across multiple counties.

Ahead of the tour, Ruto met with Mt Kenya governors at State House, Nairobi, on March 24 to discuss key development initiatives.

“We discussed key programs and projects that we are implementing to spur the region’s socio-economic transformation,” Ruto said in a statement shared on his social media platforms.

The meeting followed an earlier engagement with Mt Kenya MPs at State House, where discussions focused on agriculture, infrastructure, housing, and fresh produce markets.