President Ruto Mourns Bishop Allan Kiuna As A Dedicated Christian Leader

President William Ruto has expressed his condolences following the death of Bishop Allan Kiuna, founder of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC).

Bishop Kiuna passed away yesterday at AAR Hospital in Nairobi, where he had been admitted.

He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2018/2019.

“I join the Christian community in mourning his death. Bishop Kiuna was a dedicated Christian leader who founded the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) and inspired many to follow the teachings of the Lord,” President Ruto stated.

“To his wife, Rev. Kathy Kiuna, and family, we stand with you in this time of grief and mourning, and pray that you find the courage to persevere through this trying period. May he rest in peace.”

Other political leaders have also mourned the Bishop

“Rest in peace, man of God. Thank you for having ministered to me on the three different occasions that I have visited your church. To Rev. Kathy Kiuna and your children, my deepest condolences. It is well,” Nairobi Senator Karen Nyamu wrote.

Ezekiel Mutua, CEO of MCSK, also paid tribute to the late Bishop, stating: “Bishop Allan Kiuna preached with zeal, power, and conviction and did not hold back even in the face of criticism. His powerful sermons and transformative leadership made JCC a global brand. He has touched so many people with the power of his faith. He served his purpose in his generation and has rested from the scourge of cancer. My sincere condolences to Rev. Kathy and the entire family, the JCC fraternity, and the church at large. May Bishop’s soul rest in peace.”

Bishop Kiuna had announced in 2023 that he had successfully battled cancer.

After spending a year in the United States for treatment, he shared the good news during a thanksgiving ceremony at his Nairobi church. He recounted his journey, revealing that he embarked on his US journey in December 2022 while already battling illness.

Despite facing a challenging medical journey, he declared himself cancer-free, standing before his congregation with gratitude. Bishop Kiuna disclosed that the cost of his treatment exceeded $3 million, totaling over Sh459,900,000.

The family of Bishop Allan Kiuna has requested privacy as they mourn his passing.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) has announced a series of memorial services to honor their departed founder and overseer.