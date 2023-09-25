Presidential Term Limit Debate is Unnecessary – UDA Says

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party does not support the extension of the presidential term limit proposal, secretary general Cleophas Malala has said.

In a statement, Malala said the proposal by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was his personal view and does not reflect the “perspectives of the UDA party or its party leader President William Ruto”.

“The President solemnly swore to respect, uphold and defend the constitution which is abundantly clear and categorical on the Presidential term limit,” Malala said.

He further stated that the proposal to extend the term limit from five years to seven years is unnecessary at this time as the party is focused on delivering on its promises to the people.

“The ruling party is presently focused on delivering on its promises to the people of Kenya, mindful that it shall in due course submit its scorecard for the people to evaluate,” he said.

“Respectfully, therefore, the term limit debate is superfluous and peripheral.”

Presidential term limit UDA Party does not support the proposals emanating from the bi-partisan talks to increase the presidential term limit from 5year to 7year term.#KaziNiKazi#Ruto1year#UDADigital#UDACommunications pic.twitter.com/BM8zKiU0zl — Cleo Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) September 25, 2023

