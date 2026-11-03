President’s Award Kenya Announces Job Vacancies

The President’s Award – Kenya (PA-K) has announced new job opportunities for qualified candidates seeking to join the organisation.

In the recruitment notice, PA-K invited applications for five positions across its departments.

The organisation is seeking to recruit one Principal Accountant, one Senior Office Administrator, one Senior Programmes Officer and one Accountant.

It also has two vacancies for the position of Programmes Officer, bringing the total number of advertised positions to six.

Interested candidates who meet the stated qualifications and requirements are required to complete the online job application form available on the official President’s Award – Kenya website.

Applicants have been advised to submit their applications before the deadline.

PA-K has set November 17, 2026, at 5.00 p.m. East Africa Time (EAT) as the deadline for receiving applications.