Prince Andrew Relocates to New Residence on Sandringham Estate

Prince Andrew has officially moved into a new residence on the royal family’s Sandringham Estate, according to reports.

The 66-year-old has relocated to Marsh Farm, a property within the estate in Norfolk, after recently staying at Wood Farm while the new residence underwent renovations. He was photographed walking his dog near the property on April 6.

Andrew had previously lived for more than two decades at Royal Lodge in Windsor but was required to vacate the residence in October amid renewed scrutiny over his past associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The move came as part of wider developments within the royal family, including decisions by his brother, King Charles III, to strip him of royal titles and reduce his public role.

Reports indicate that Andrew had been temporarily residing at Wood Farm earlier this year, with sources suggesting delays in fully vacating the property had caused some tension within the family, particularly with Prince Edward and Sophie, who were expected to use the residence.

Separately, British authorities are continuing investigations related to Andrew’s past role as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. He was briefly detained earlier this year in connection with allegations that he shared confidential information with Epstein, but was later released pending further inquiries.