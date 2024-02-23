Prisoners Can Attend Funerals, Court Rules

Sentenced prisoners have a right to attend burials of close family members unless there are compelling reasons for declining such permission, the High court declared Friday.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi said all sentenced prisoners and pretrial detainess held in custody have right to be treated humanely.

This right he said includes permitting them to attend funerals and burials of their close family members unless there are compelling reasons for declining granting of permission.

This right he said, however, is not absolute as such decisions to allow inmates attend funerals cannot be made spontaneously.

He made the orders following a petition filed by Moses Dola, an inmate at the Kiambu GK Prison.

Dola, a former journalist is in jail over the murder of his wife and also a journalist Wambui Kabiru.