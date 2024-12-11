PS Omollo, Open University Shine At 2024 ICT Value Awards

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Open University were the top winners at the 2024 ICT Value Awards, held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The awards celebrate innovation, excellence, and leadership in the ICT and digital media sectors, spotlighting efforts to drive technological advancement in Kenya.

PS Omollo was honored with the Best National Vision on ICT Award for spearheading digital transformation initiatives in the public sector.

His leadership in digitizing the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) system and the Police Occurrence Book (OB) has streamlined crime reporting processes and enhanced public safety.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dennis Itumbi, Head of the President’s Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, called on innovators to create fact-checking tools to combat fake news.

“We must rise to the occasion and use innovation to stop fake news, which threatens our democracy,” Itumbi said while congratulating the winners.

Adrian Kamotho, Secretary General of the ICT Value Awards, urged the private sector to invest more in recognizing excellence in ICT to boost morale among innovators and inspire a talent revolution.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was named Digital Excellence Champion of the Year for his ICT-driven leadership.

Open University, Kenya’s first fully digital institution, stood out for its transformative impact on higher education, earning multiple awards.

The university’s use of cutting-edge technology has expanded access to quality education, especially in underserved regions.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Elijah Omwenga received the Distinguished Scholar Award for his outstanding academic leadership.

Other notable winners included the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), which secured three awards, with its Digital Communication Manager, David Gitari, named Digital Communication Practitioner of the Year.

TV47 was recognized for its exceptional use of ICT in media, while SPM Buzz was honored as the Best Digital Media House.

Mount Kenya University earned the award for the Best Use of ICT in Education, and Athi Water Works Development Agency was acknowledged for its innovative application of ICT in parastatal operations.

In the devolved government category, Nairobi and Nakuru Counties were celebrated for their innovative ICT strategies.

Other winners included ICT Authority, Fanikisha Micro Finance, Ushers Kenya, Sidian Bank, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), and Solventa Enterprises for their contributions to ICT innovation.

The 2024 ICT Value Awards recorded a record number of nominees, underscoring the growing importance of technology in shaping Kenya’s future.

The event brought together leaders from government, academia, and industry, solidifying ICT’s role as a cornerstone of national development.