Quinta Brunson Net Worth

Quinta Brunson, an American actress, writer, comedian, producer, and director, boasts a net worth of $9 million. She is best known for her work on the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” where she serves as creator, writer, executive producer, and star. Her contributions to the show earned her a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2022 and a Primetime Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2024.

Abbott Elementary

“Abbott Elementary,” which premiered in 2021, has been a critical and commercial success. The show, set in a Philadelphia public school, has garnered numerous awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Quinta’s role as Janine Teagues, along with her creative control, has made her a significant force in the television industry. The series’ success is poised to increase her net worth substantially, especially if it enters syndication. Brunson’s potential ownership of 10-20% of the show’s backend equity could result in substantial earnings, with syndication royalties potentially adding $50 million to her wealth over the first decade.

Before “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta created, wrote, produced, and starred in several web series, including “Broke” (2016) and “Quinta vs. Everything” (2017–2018). She also voiced Blazor Wulf on the Adult Swim series “Lazor Wulf” and produced the “Wash and Go Tutorial – Spike Lee” episode for BuzzFeed Studios’ “Hair Flick.”

Quinta’s acting credits include roles in films like “An American Pickle” (2020) and “As of Yet” (2021), and TV series such as “Single Parents,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” and “Miracle Workers.” Her book, “She Memes Well,” was published in 2021. She was cast as Oprah Winfrey in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” further showcasing her versatility.

Quinta Brunson Endorsements

Quinta’s rising fame has led to significant endorsement deals. In September 2022, she became the face of skincare brand OLAY. She also secured a deal with J. Crew in April 2023 and starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Turbo Tax in February 2024.

Warner Bros. Overall Deal

In August 2022, Quinta signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, ensuring her continued work in creating, producing, writing, and starring in new content. This deal is set to further enhance her career and financial standing.

Early Life

Quinta Brunson was born on December 21, 1989, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Raised in a Jehovah’s Witness household, she is the daughter of Rick and Norma Jean Brunson and grew up with four older siblings. Her mother, a dedicated kindergarten teacher, inspired Quinta’s creation of “Abbott Elementary.”

Quinta’s energetic nature as a child led her mother to enroll her in ballet and aerobics classes. She attended the Charter High School for Architecture & Design and became passionate about comedy as a teenager. After high school, she attended Temple University and took improv classes with Chicago’s famed Second City. She eventually left college to pursue a career in comedy.

Quinta gained popularity in 2014 by posting humorous videos on Instagram, including the viral series “Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date.” She later worked at BuzzFeed Video, where she produced viral content and sold series like “Broke” and “Up for Adoption” to YouTube Red and go90, respectively.

From 2017 to 2018, she starred in and produced the Facebook Watch series “Quinta vs. Everything.” She also guest-starred on shows like “New Girl” and “Single Parents,” and had a recurring role on The CW’s “iZombie.” Quinta joined HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as a star and writer, although she had to leave due to scheduling conflicts but returned as a guest star in 2022.

Personal Life

In July 2020, Quinta announced her engagement to sales manager Kevin Jay Anik, and they married in September 2021. During her Emmy acceptance speech in September 2022, Quinta expressed her gratitude to Anik, calling him “the most supportive man I’ve ever known.”

Quinta has also shown a commitment to education by donating a portion of the “Abbott Elementary” marketing budget to teachers, emphasizing her desire to make a positive impact through her work.

Quinta Brunson Awards and Nominations

Quinta Brunson has received numerous accolades for her work on “Abbott Elementary.” In 2022, she won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. She has also won several Black Reel Awards for Television, Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, and a Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. Her nominations span prestigious awards like the BET Awards, Dorian TV Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and more, highlighting her remarkable talent and influence in the industry.

