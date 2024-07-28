Racheal Nachula Becomes Two-Sport Olympian at Paris 2024

Racheal Nachula, born January 14, 1986, has patiently awaited this moment, and now she can proudly check another dream off her list at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Nachula, a Zambian former sprinter who specialized in the 400 meters and now a footballer for Spanish Segunda División Pro club Zaragoza CFF and the Zambia women’s national team, has been named in Zambia’s starting XI to face Australia on July 28.

Nachula first graced the Olympic stage at Beijing 2008, where she reached the semi-final in the women’s 400 meters, recording a personal best time of 51.39 seconds. She also competed at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, the 2006 World Junior Championships, the 2008 World Indoor Championships, and the 2008 Summer Olympics, though she did not qualify for the final rounds. Additionally, she won a silver medal in the 400 meters at the 2009 African Junior Athletics Championships with a time of 53.34 seconds and achieved a 200 meters personal best of 23.42 seconds in May 2007 in Gaborone.

Now, Nachula is bringing her speed to the football pitch as the ‘Copper Queens’ compete in their second-ever Olympics. After missing out on the Tokyo 2020 squad, this 38-year-old’s dedication to the sport has finally borne fruit. Originally an alternate for the Zambia roster, she got her chance to shine due to an injury to Grace Chanda.

Following a 3-0 defeat to the USA in their opener, this match against Australia is crucial for Zambia’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stages. Nachula’s remarkable journey highlights her enduring passion and commitment to both athletics and football.