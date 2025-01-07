Radhika Merchant Net Worth 2025

Radhika Merchant, a celebrated businesswoman and classical dancer, has captured the attention of India not only for her professional achievements but also for her marriage to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani. As of 2025, Radhika Merchant net worth is estimated at ₹10 crore (approximately $1.3 million). Her financial standing reflects her involvement in her family’s business, Encore Healthcare, and her access to the vast resources of the Ambani family post-marriage.

Who Is Radhika Merchant?

Born on December 18, 1994, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. With a blend of academic excellence and cultural refinement, Radhika has carved a distinctive niche for herself.

Her academic journey includes:

Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School for her early education.

and for her early education. BD Somani International School , where she earned a diploma in International Baccalaureate.

, where she earned a diploma in International Baccalaureate. New York University, where she graduated with a degree in Political Science and Economics in 2017.

Radhika Merchant Career

Radhika began her career at Encore Healthcare as a medical representative, gaining firsthand insights into the company’s operations. Rising through the ranks, she now serves as the Executive Director of Domestic Marketing, focusing on expanding the company’s presence in southern India.

Before joining Encore, she worked at Isprava, a luxury real estate firm, honing her business acumen in the high-end property market.

Radhika Merchant Net Worth

Radhika Merchant net worth is estimated between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore, is drawn from diverse sources.

Encore Healthcare

As Executive Director at Encore Healthcare, Radhika plays a pivotal role in a company valued at approximately ₹2,000 crore ($250 million). Her contributions to the family business form a substantial part of her financial portfolio.

Real Estate Ventures

Her stint at Isprava and investments in luxury properties, including residences in Mumbai and a co-owned beachfront property on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah (worth $76 million), add to her wealth.

Radhika Merchant Marriage to Anant Ambani

Radhika’s marriage to Anant Ambani in July 2024 further elevated her financial profile, granting her access to the Ambani family’s extensive resources.

Luxury Assets of Radhika Merchant

Radhika’s lifestyle reflects her penchant for luxury and elegance.

Radhika Merchant Handbags

Hermès Kelly Mini Bag : Worth ₹1.68 crore, showcasing her love for timeless fashion.

: Worth ₹1.68 crore, showcasing her love for timeless fashion. Judith Leiber Clutch : Priced at ₹3.74 lakh, adding sparkle to her appearances.

: Priced at ₹3.74 lakh, adding sparkle to her appearances. Lady Dior Mini Handbag: Valued at ₹22 lakh, a testament to her refined taste.

Radhika Merchant Designer Wardrobe

Radhika is often seen in high-fashion outfits, including:

A stone-studded lehenga by Rahul Mishra worth ₹3.48 lakh.

Luxury footwear like Dolce & Gabbana platform sandals costing ₹1.48 lakh.

Radhika Merchant Car Collection

Radhika’s enviable car collection includes:

Mercedes-Benz E220d : A symbol of understated luxury.

: A symbol of understated luxury. Bentley Continental GTC : A ₹3.7 crore engagement gift from Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

: A ₹3.7 crore engagement gift from Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Additional vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Range Rover Vogue, and BMW i8, with a total collection exceeding ₹4 crore.

Real Estate

Radhika co-owns the luxurious Palm Jumeirah beachfront property in Dubai, one of the most expensive acquisitions in the region, valued at $76 million.

Personal Life and Interests

Radhika’s marriage to Anant Ambani has placed her firmly in the public eye. She performed her Bharatanatyam Arangetram in June 2022 after eight years of rigorous training, underlining her dedication to India’s classical arts.

Beyond business and dance, Radhika is a compassionate individual involved in numerous philanthropic activities. Her contributions span causes such as animal welfare, education, health, human rights, and economic empowerment.