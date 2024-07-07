Raila Arrives in Zanzibar for 2nd Day of EAC Ministerial Meeting

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has arrived in Zanzibar and is expected to join the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi and the Kenyan delegation on the second day of the EAC ministerial meeting in Kiwengwa, where he will engage with East Africa Community ministers on various matters of regional interest.

Odinga’s visit aligns with Kenya’s endorsement of his candidacy for the upcoming African Union Commission Chairmanship elections.

His deliberations with EAC ministers will center on enhancing regional cooperation and advancing the AU’s agenda for continental integration and development.

Kenya’s steadfast support underscores his leadership credentials and commitment to fostering unity across Africa.

Raila Odinga’s presence in Zanzibar not only emphasizes his role as a unifying force within the East African region but also underscores his strategic vision for promoting economic collaboration and political stability.

His visit is timely, occurring amidst Africa’s navigation of multifaceted challenges, offering opportunities for collective growth and prosperity.

Against the backdrop of Zanzibar’s scenic beauty, these constructive dialogues aim to fortify bonds among East African nations and enhance the AU’s capacity to effectively address regional and global challenges.