Raila Denies Meeting Diplomats, Says Kalonzo Under House Arrest

“I am currently under the weather, battling a strong strain of flu, hence keeping off public engagements and all meetings. I have therefore held no meeting with any envoys as reported by some media outlets,” he tweeted.

Dear Kenyans,

I am currently under the weather, battling a strong strain of flu, hence keeping off public engagements and all meetings. I have therefore held no meeting with any envoys as reported by some media outlets. pic.twitter.com/feAq6d0f9k — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 21, 2023

He, however, confirmed that indeed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was under house arrest.

Raila noted that Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni had paid Kalonzo a visit at his Karen home “following his ongoing house arrest and detention.”

“Representatives of our coalition Hon Opiyo Wandayi and Hon Jeremiah Kioni have today visited Hon Kalonzo Musyoka following his ongoing house arrest and detention,” he added.

Representatives of our coalition Hon Opiyo Wandayi and Hon Jeremiah Kioni have today visited Hon Kalonzo Musyoka following his ongoing house arrest and detention. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 21, 2023

Earlier reports indicated that Kalonzo had held a closed-door meeting with diplomats.

But according to Wandayi, Kalonzo had not been allowed to leave his home for two days now.

“All we know is that His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka has been detained for the last two days, and has not been able to leave his house,” Wandayi said.