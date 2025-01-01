Raila: Embrace Dialogue Or Remain Divided In 2025

ODM leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to prioritize dialogue this year, describing 2024 as a challenging and dramatic period for the nation.

In his New Year message, Raila acknowledged that many of the issues faced in 2024 would persist into 2025.

“It is up to us, as Kenyans, to decide whether to carry on divided, bitter, and cursing into 2026, or to find a way of coming to the table, discussing our problems jointly, and agreeing on a mutual solution that secures our country and provides a template for our beloved continent of Africa,” he said.

Raila has been a strong advocate for dialogue, spearheading efforts in 2024 to establish the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) to address key concerns raised by Kenyans about the Kenya Kwanza government.

Following the Gen-Z protests, which led to the destruction of key institutions, including Parliament, Raila worked with President William Ruto to form a broad-based government.

As part of this effort, several ODM principals were appointed to key ministerial positions. Hassan Joho now leads the Ministry of Mining and Blue Economy, Wycliffe Oparanya heads Cooperatives and MSME Development, John Mbadi oversees the National Treasury, and Opiyo Wandayi manages the Energy and Petroleum docket.

In addition, former allies of ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta have also been incorporated into the Cabinet.

President Ruto has reiterated his commitment to building an inclusive government to foster national unity.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached over allegations of fostering tribal divisions