Randy Johnson Net Worth

Randy Johnson, also known as “The Big Unit,” is a retired American professional baseball player with an estimated net worth of $95 million. Renowned as one of the most dominant and intimidating pitchers in baseball history, Johnson’s successful career has made him a prominent figure in the sport.

Early Life

Randall David Johnson was born on September 10, 1963, in Walnut Creek, California. By his high school years at Livermore High School, he had already distinguished himself as a star athlete in both basketball and baseball. During his senior year in 1982, Johnson struck out 121 batters in 66 innings and pitched a perfect game in his final start.

Johnson then attended the University of Southern California on a full athletic scholarship for baseball. Under the guidance of coach Rod Dedeaux, he refined his pitching technique and established himself as a formidable left-handed pitcher.

Randy Johnson Baseball Career

Johnson was initially selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 4th round of the 1982 MLB Draft but chose not to sign. In the 1985 draft, he was picked in the second round by the Montreal Expos. After three years in their minor league system, he made his major league debut.

In 1989, Johnson was traded to the Seattle Mariners. He quickly made an impact, becoming the first left-handed pitcher to strike out Wade Boggs three times in a single game. His stellar performance in the 1994 season earned him the American League Cy Young Award. Johnson remained with the Mariners until 1998.

After a brief stint with the Houston Astros in 1998, Johnson signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1999. His time with the Diamondbacks was highly successful, including leading the team to their first World Series championship in 2001 alongside pitcher Curt Schilling. Johnson threw a perfect game in 2004, becoming the oldest player to achieve this at age 40.

Johnson was traded to the New York Yankees, where he played for two years before returning to the Diamondbacks in 2007. Despite injuries, he continued to achieve milestones, including surpassing Roger Clemens to become second on the all-time strikeout list. Johnson finished his career with the San Francisco Giants in 2009, becoming the 24th pitcher to reach 300 wins.

Randy Johnson retired in January 2010 with a 303-166 record, a 3.29 ERA, and 4,875 strikeouts—second all-time behind Nolan Ryan and the highest among left-handers.

Randy Johnson Awards & Accolades

Over his illustrious MLB career, Randy Johnson earned numerous accolades:

10-time All-Star (1990, 1993-1995, 1997, 1999-2002, 2004)

5-time Cy Young Award winner (1995, 1999-2002)

4-time ERA leader (1995, 1999, 2001, 2002)

9-time strikeout leader (1992-1995, 1999-2002, 2004)

Pitched a no-hitter (1990) and a perfect game (2004)

2001 World Series MVP

MLB wins leader and Triple Crown winner (2002)

Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015, the first inductee depicted in a Diamondbacks uniform

Randy Johnson Contracts

Johnson’s significant contracts included:

A three-year, $17.6 million deal with the Mariners in 1996

A four-year, $52.4 million contract with the Diamondbacks in 1998

Annual salaries of $16 million during his peak years (2004-2005)

A three-year, $44 million contract with the Yankees in 2006

Over 21 MLB seasons, Johnson earned over $175 million in salary alone, plus additional millions from endorsements, making him one of the highest-paid baseball players in history.

Personal Life

Randy Johnson and his wife, Lisa, have four children: Sammy, Tanner, Willow, and Alexandria. He also has a daughter, Heather, from a previous relationship. Post-retirement, Johnson pursued a second career as a photographer.

Real Estate

In 2006, Johnson purchased a home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $2.7 million. He listed it for $25 million in 2014 but eventually sold it for $7.3 million in 2019 after several price reductions and an auction.

