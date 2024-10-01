Rebbie Jackson Net Worth

Rebbie Jackson, the eldest member of the famed Jackson family, has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. Rebbie made her mark as a solo artist after initially performing with her iconic siblings. Known for her debut album Centipede, Rebbie’s musical journey continued with several other albums, including Reaction, R U Tuff Enuff, and Yours Faithfully.

Early Life

Born as Maureen Reillette Jackson on May 29, 1950, in Gary, Indiana, Rebbie was the first of ten children born to Joe and Katherine Jackson. She grew up in a highly disciplined household alongside her siblings Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon (who tragically passed at birth), Michael, Randy, and Janet. Raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, Rebbie took piano, clarinet, and dance lessons, laying the groundwork for her future musical career. In 1968, she graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School.

Journey to the Stage

Rebbie began performing professionally with her siblings in the early 1970s, joining them on stage in Las Vegas. At the time, she primarily filled in for her brothers—members of the Jackson 5—during their concerts. In 1976, when the Jackson 5 transitioned from Motown to CBS Records and rebranded as The Jacksons, the family also starred in a variety show, The Jacksons, on CBS. This marked the first-ever TV series to feature an African-American family.

Breakthrough

Rebbie’s ambitions to become a solo artist materialized in the late 1970s. After years of performing in cabarets and as a backing vocalist, she secured a recording contract with Columbia Records. Her debut album, Centipede (1984), became a moderate commercial success, particularly due to the title track “Centipede,” which was written and produced by her brother Michael. The song reached number four on the R&B charts, further boosting her solo career.

Following Centipede, Rebbie released two more albums: Reaction (1986) and R U Tuff Enuff (1988). Both albums showcased her vocal talents and featured collaborations with notable artists like Isaac Hayes. With R U Tuff Enuff, Rebbie took on a more active production role, a sign of her growing confidence as a solo artist.

Hiatus and Return

After contributing to her brothers’ final studio album 2300 Jackson Street, Rebbie went on a long hiatus from recording. She reemerged in 1998 with her fourth album, Yours Faithfully, which was co-produced by Michael Jackson and released on his label, MJJ Music. The album included the song “Fly Away,” which Michael had originally recorded for his Bad album. While Yours Faithfully did not achieve massive commercial success, its title track reached number 40 on the R&B charts.

Though she later announced plans for a new album in 2011, Rebbie has remained relatively quiet on the recording front, occasionally performing and appearing at family events.

Personal Life

Rebbie married her childhood sweetheart, Nathaniel Brown, in 1968, despite opposition from her father, Joe Jackson, who feared marriage would derail her entertainment career. The couple had three children together—Stacee, Yashi, and Austin—with Austin following in his mother’s footsteps as a singer and record producer.

Tragically, Nathaniel Brown passed away in 2013 after battling cancer, leaving Rebbie to continue her career and life without her longtime partner.

Rebbie Jackson Net Worth

