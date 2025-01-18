Reed Sheppard Siblings: Getting to Know Madison Sheppard

Reed Sheppard is an American professional basketball player born on June 24, 2004, in London, Kentucky.

He played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats and was drafted by the Houston Rockets as the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Sheppard had a notable high school career, earning titles such as Kentucky Mr. Basketball and playing in the McDonald’s All-American Boys Game.

He recently gained recognition as the G League Player of the Week after a stint with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he averaged 30.7 points and 8 assists per game.

Siblings

Reed has an older sister named Madison Sheppard.

Madison played college basketball at Campbellsville University but had to end her athletic career due to a back injury.

She has been a significant support system for Reed, guiding him through his recruitment process and early career, earning her the nickname The Protector from Coach John Calipari.

Career

Sheppard achieved numerous records and accolades, including being named Kentucky Mr. Basketball, which recognizes him as the best high school basketball player in Kentucky.

Additionally, he was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Boys Game, a prestigious showcase for the nation’s top high school players.

Sheppard accumulated impressive statistics, finishing with 3,727 points, 1,214 assists, and 1,050 rebounds.

Sheppard chose to play college basketball for the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

During his freshman year, he was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Year, highlighting his immediate impact in the league.

He also received the National Freshman of the Year award, demonstrating his exceptional performance on a national level.

Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, contributing significantly to the Wildcats’ success.

In the 2024 NBA Draft, Sheppard was selected third overall by the Houston Rockets.

His professional career is still in its early stages, but he has already shown promise.

Sheppard has played for the Rockets, though he faces competition for playing time due to the team’s deep roster.

He has also played for the Rockets’ G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

During a stint with the Vipers, Sheppard was named G League Player of the Week after averaging 30.7 points and 8 assists per game.

Accolades

In high school, he was named Kentucky Mr. Basketball in 2023 and was a McDonald’s All-American.

He also won the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2022.

These honors reflect his exceptional performance and recognition as one of the top high school players in the country.

At the University of Kentucky, Sheppard continued to earn prestigious awards.

He was named the USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year, and earned All-SEC Second Team honors.

Additionally, he was recognized as Dick Vitale’s “Diaper Dandy” of the Year and received the Field of 68 National Freshman of the Year award.

These accolades highlight his immediate impact and success in college basketball.

In his professional career, Sheppard was drafted third overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Following the draft, he was named to the NBA 2K25 All-Summer League First Team after a strong performance in the summer league.