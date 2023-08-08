Renowned Director William Friedkin, Mastermind Behind “The Exorcist,” Passes Away At 87

William Friedkin, the visionary director renowned for his iconic horror film “The Exorcist,” has died at the age of 87.

His wife, Sherry Lansing, confirmed his passing through heartfelt tears, sharing that he had a fulfilling life and was loved dearly by his family. Friedkin’s legacy leaves an indelible mark on the film industry, with classics like “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection” etching his name in cinematic history.

Friedkin’s death occurred in Los Angeles on Monday. The exact cause of his passing has not been officially disclosed, although it’s known that he had faced health challenges in recent years.

Lansing, reflecting on her late husband’s life, conveyed, “He was the most wonderful husband in the world. He was the most wonderful father in the world. He had a big wonderful life. There was no dream unfulfilled.”

Friedkin’s impact on the film world is immeasurable, and his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from both celebrities and fans across social media platforms.

Actor Elijah Wood, using the handle of X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin.”

Friedkin’s final project, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” was set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 30th. Unfortunately, he passed away before witnessing the film’s unveiling.

Although his career commenced in the early 1960s, his most notable successes blossomed in the following decade, exemplified by his 1971 masterpiece, “The French Connection.” This gripping crime thriller earned five Academy Awards, including Best Director, and solidified his reputation as a cinematic maestro.

However, it was “The Exorcist,” released in 1973, that truly etched Friedkin’s name into the annals of horror history.

The spine-chilling tale of a young girl possessed by a malevolent force captivated audiences, leading to both awe and terror in theaters.

Reports circulated of viewers fainting, vomiting, and leaving the theater in shock and distress. The film’s staggering global earnings of $500 million (£391 million) solidify its legacy, as does its 10 Oscar nominations and two wins.

The movie’s impact birthed a series of sequels, the latest titled “The Exorcist: The Believer,” directed by David Gordon Green and slated for an October release.

