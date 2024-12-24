Report: 60% Of Kenyans To Skip Christmas Celebrations Over Financial Strain

A majority of Kenyans, 60%, will forgo traditional Christmas celebrations this year due to financial difficulties, according to an Infortrak Christmas Poll.

Rising costs of living have cast a shadow over the festive season, traditionally a time for family gatherings, religious activities, and communal celebrations.

The poll reveals that financial constraints are the main obstacle, with 86% of those surveyed citing lack of money as the primary reason for scaled-back festivities.

This financial insecurity affects all demographics, highlighting widespread economic hardship.

Nairobi and North Eastern regions are the hardest hit, with 100% and 91% respectively reporting financial difficulties, compared to 83% in the Rift Valley.

The findings underscore persistent economic disparities across the country, with urban and marginalized areas bearing the brunt.

For the 40% of Kenyans who still plan to celebrate, spending time with family emerges as the most common activity, cited by 63%.

However, only 28% intend to attend church or participate in religious gatherings, reflecting how economic pressures are reshaping spiritual practices.

Young adults aged 18-26 are the most affected, with 89% in this age group citing financial reasons for not celebrating.

Among those who can afford to celebrate, staying indoors (15%) has become a notable trend, signaling a shift toward more modest festivities.

Only 11% of respondents plan to go on holiday, and just 5% indicated they would host parties or engage in drinking.

Despite these constraints, the report highlights a resilient focus on family and community, with many finding simple ways to mark the holiday season.

“Economic struggles may be reshaping Kenya’s festive traditions, but the spirit of togetherness remains strong,” the report reads.