Report Exposes How Religious Groups in Kenya Exploit Followers Through Intense Prayer Practices

A recent report from Kenya’s National Crime Research Center, titled “Religion and Crime in Kenya,” has uncovered that certain religious groups in the country use intensive prayer routines to exploit followers.

The study highlights that these groups promote rigorous prayer patterns as a primary solution to personal challenges, creating parallels with structured prayer practices in some religions but without the organization of formal worship times.

“For instance, rigorous prayer patterns is overemphasized as a way of solving problems. Followers of these extreme religious groups have intensive prayer routines reminiscent of the Islamic religion but lack structured prayer times observed in Islam,” the report reads.

Factors like poverty and unemployment are major reasons why people may become involved with these groups, which advocate for secretive worship practices with potentially negative impacts on individuals.

According to the findings, these groups often conduct worship in undisclosed locations, sometimes in private homes or rented spaces that they close intermittently to avoid detection by local authorities.

“Conducting worship in secrecy was noted as a prevalent practice among these religious groups, which is characterized by undisclosed worship locations and distinct rituals that deviates from conventional Christian or Islamic worship norms.”

Access to these gatherings is often restricted to recognized members only, with strict security measures in place, including the occasional recruitment of armed personnel to prevent entry or exit without permission.

The report also highlights these groups’ resistance to government initiatives, noting that members are often instructed to view government institutions as adversaries.

Followers are discouraged from participating in public activities such as voting or vaccination campaigns, with religious leaders promoting distrust in government programs.

Some groups reportedly go further, spreading radical ideologies that deepen members’ opposition to the government.

The study also found evidence of isolation tactics used by these religious groups.

Members are often distanced from family and community, creating a sense of separation that reinforces loyalty to the group.

Unique dress codes and symbolic practices serve as visible markers of membership and commitment, initially fostering a sense of belonging but eventually leading to more radical teachings.

For some groups, these dress codes symbolize members as “chosen,” promoting a distinct identity that separates them from mainstream society and strengthens the group’s internal cohesion and shared values.