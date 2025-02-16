Report on varsity funding model to be out next week, CS Migos says 

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba Sunday said the initially contested funding model for universities was still undergoing review.

The final report, he said, would be soon out, possibly in two weeks time.

“The review entails looking at costing of programs and the appeals the student had lodged and we are firmly optimistic it will be out by next week,” Migos spoke at Kereri Girls Sunday.

The extra county school is marking 60 years of its existence.

School Principal Tabitha Mogonchi said the students and teachers have partnered in authoring a book due for launch Sunday as part of the school’s Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking during an interview with journalists at the school on February 16, Migos said the university funding model review report final report would only factor in the next cohorts.

“As you are aware the first and second cohorts currently stand affected by the court ruling but already the government had availed funds from other programs for them,” he stated.

On school capitation the CS said the schools were on the process of receiving the remaining tranches.

“Of the 50 percent allocated for the first semester the govt has paid about 25 percent already and soon more would be disbursed,” he said.

He spoke of cash flow problems as initially affecting the cash disbursements.

“At least Sh19 billion was disbursed with the remaining tranches likely to be disbursed in the coming weeks,” the CS stated.

On teachers promotions, Migos said the ministry was still undertaking a review.

“An analysis is being done to see who merits. Nothing to worry about, it all about merit,” he stated.