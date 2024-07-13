How Rich Is Lloyd Banks Now?

Lloyd Banks, an American hip-hop artist, has a net worth of $9 million. He gained fame as a member of the hip-hop group G-Unit alongside childhood friends Tony Yayo and 50 Cent.

Lloyd Banks Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth April 30, 1982 Place of Birth New Carrollton, Maryland Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Lloyd Banks was born Christopher Charles Lloyd on April 30, 1982, in New Carrollton, Maryland. Raised in Queens, New York, by his mother, he dropped out of high school at 16. He adopted his great-great-grandfather’s surname, Banks, as his stage name.

Rich Is Lloyd Career

In 1999, Banks became a member of G-Unit with childhood friends 50 Cent and Tony Yayo. They later added Young Buck to the group after meeting him in New York. Banks initially stayed home to build his profile by rapping in his neighborhood while 50 Cent and Tony Yayo joined major tours. He became known for his mixtapes, collaborating with local producers.

Banks featured on 50 Cent’s tracks “Don’t Push Me” and the “P.I.M.P.” remix. G-Unit released their album “Beg for Mercy” in November 2003, which achieved double platinum status.

Banks’s debut solo album, “The Hunger for More,” released in June 2004, was a commercial success, reaching #1 on the Billboard 200, US Rap, and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts, and was certified 2x Platinum. The album included the top ten hit “On Fire.” Banks explained the album title: “The Hunger for More” refers to a desire for success, money, respect, power, and understanding.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Net Worth And Salary

In 2006, Banks released “Rotten Apple” on Interscope Records, which topped the US Rap and US R&B charts and reached #3 on the Billboard 200. After parting ways with Interscope in 2009, Banks stayed with G-Unit Records, releasing more music independently.

His third album, “H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2),” released in 2010, reached #4 on the US Rap chart and #6 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. Notable singles from Banks include “I’m So Fly,” “Karma” (featuring Avant), “Hands Up” (featuring 50 Cent), “You Don’t Know” (with Eminem, 50 Cent, and Cashis), “Beamer, Benz, or Bentley” (featuring Juelz Santana), and “I Don’t Deserve You” (featuring Jeremih). “Beamer, Benz, or Bentley” charted at #46 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2015, Banks mentioned his project “Cold Corner 3” during a concert, expressing disappointment with the state of hip-hop. He planned to release the project commercially, dependent on pre-order numbers. As of this writing, he has not released another album.

Personal Life

On September 10, 2001, Banks was shot twice after leaving a nightclub in Southside Jamaica, Queens. He ran to a hospital, witnessing the 9/11 terrorist attacks from his hospital bed the next morning.

In 2006, felony gun charges against Banks were dropped after a 2005 incident where police found weapons in a van with him and Young Buck. Banks has also faced charges of aggravated assault, robbery, and forcible confinement. Additionally, he has had a public feud with rapper The Game.

Banks’s album “The Big Withdraw” was leaked online after he left it behind following a ménage à trois encounter. The leaked version contained 23 tracks.

Rich Is Lloyd Net Worth

Rich Is Lloyd net worth is $9 million.