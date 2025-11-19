Rider found murdered in short stay room in South B

Detectives are investigating the murder of a rider after his body was found in a short-stay room in South B, Nairobi.

The motive of the November 18, 2025, incident along Sonia Lane at Meridian Court is yet to be known.

The body of Anthony Otieno Olwal was found under a bed minutes after his murder. He had come to the scene on his motorcycle.

The owner of the room on the fourth floor of the building told police she received a call from a man who said he wanted to book it for a month at Sh2,500 a day.

The caller also promised to clear the bill on the same day. Two men came and paid the day’s fee.

The owner said she went to check on the occupants later in the day when she met one of the men on the doorstep. He insisted they will pay the fee.

Few minutes later, according to the woman, she saw the two men leaving while carrying their luggage.

She raised an alarm and took control of the bag as she rushed to the room where she found it with blood stains.

The body of the man was under the bed. Police were called to the scene and managed to identify the man. His hands and legs had been tied and blood was oozing from the nose and mouth.

His mouth had been covered with a piece of cloth, police said.

Police suspect the man was tortured to death. His motorcycle was found parked outside the building.

The motive is however yet to be known. The assailants had escaped the scene as police arrived to move the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

Police want to establish the motive of the murder. It is not clear why three men decided to take a room together and later kill one of them.