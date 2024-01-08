Riley Keough’s Net Worth

Riley Keough, the American actress, producer, and model, commands a net worth of $5 million, showcasing her prowess in the entertainment industry. As the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of the legendary Elvis Presley.

Riley Keough Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth May 29, 1989 Place of Birth Santa Monica, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Model

Early Life

Born Danielle Riley Keough on May 29, 1989, in Santa Monica, California, Riley embarked on a modeling career at a young age. Her debut on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Italy at just 15 marked the beginning of a successful modeling career. She graced the covers of renowned publications such as “Vogue,” “Elle Japan,” and “L’Officiel,” solidifying her presence in the fashion world.

Riley Keough Acting Career

Riley Keough boasts over 35 acting credits, showcasing her versatility and talent. From her debut as Marie Currie in “The Runaways” (2010) to her roles in blockbuster hits like “Magic Mike” (2012) and “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), Keough has left an indelible mark in the film industry. Her portrayal of Christine Reade in the Starz series “The Girlfriend Experience” (2016) further underscored her acting prowess.

Riley Keough Inheriting Elvis’ Estate

As the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Riley Keough inherited a stake in Elvis’ estate. Notably, upon Elvis’ death in 1977, Lisa Marie Presley, Riley’s mother, inherited the estate, which grew to a substantial value of $100 million by the time Lisa Marie turned 25. Despite financial complexities and the recent passing of Lisa Marie in 2023, Riley remains a key figure in preserving the iconic legacy of Elvis Presley.

Controversies

The transition of the Presley estate faced legal challenges, with Riley’s mother, Lisa Marie, adjusting her will in 2016. This move excluded Riley’s grandmother, Priscilla Presley, and appointed Riley and her brother, Benjamin, as sole trustees.

Also Read: Rick Ross Net Worth 2024

Tragically, Benjamin’s death in 2020 left Riley as the sole trustee, a role she assumed upon Lisa Marie’s untimely death in 2023. Legal disputes, including a petition from Priscilla, were settled out of court, highlighting the intricate dynamics of the Presley family’s financial affairs.

Riley Keough Awards

Riley Keough’s acting prowess has earned her accolades, including the Gracie Allen Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama Special for “The Girlfriend Experience.” Notable nominations include a Golden Globe nomination for her role in “The Girlfriend Experience” and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for “American Honey.”

Personal Life

Beyond the glitz of Hollywood, Riley Keough has delved into personal endeavors. In 2021, she completed training as a death doula, emphasizing the importance of conscious dying and end-of-life care. Her dedication to education on these matters reflects a holistic approach to life’s profound experiences.

Riley Keough Net Worth

Riley Keough net worth of $5 million not only mirrors her successful entertainment career but also highlights her role in safeguarding iconic family legacies.