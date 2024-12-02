RJ Barrett Siblings: Remembering Nathan Barrett

Rowan Alexander “RJ” Barrett Jr. is a Canadian professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

He was drafted third overall by the New York Knicks in 2019 after a standout year at Duke University.

Barrett has demonstrated impressive scoring ability, recently averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists over his last eight games, including a notable performance of 25 points against the Miami Heat.

He is recognized for his versatility as a shooting guard and small forward.

Siblings

RJ has one younger brother, Nathan Barrett, who recently passed away at the age of 19.

Nathan was known for his athleticism and was a high school basketball player at Montverde Academy, similar to RJ.

The Barrett family expressed their devastation over the loss, highlighting Nathan’s strong character and creative talents, including his pursuit of becoming a pilot.

College career

Barrett played college basketball at Duke University during the 2018-2019 season, where he made a significant impact as a freshman.

He was part of a highly touted recruiting class that included future NBA stars Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish, all under the guidance of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Barrett averaged an impressive 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the Blue Devils.

His outstanding performance earned him numerous accolades, including All-ACC First Team honors and the NABC All-American recognition.

NBA career

Following his successful college career, Barrett was selected third overall by the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

This marked the beginning of his professional journey with a franchise looking to rebuild and develop young talent.

In his rookie season, Barrett averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, quickly becoming a key player for the Knicks.

Over his first few seasons in the league, he demonstrated consistent improvement in his scoring ability, culminating in a career-high average of over 20 points per game during the 2021-2022 season.

Notably, in January 2022, Barrett made history by becoming the youngest player in Knicks history to score 30 or more points in consecutive games at just 21 years old.

In December 2023, Barrett was traded to the Toronto Raptors, marking a significant transition in his career as he returned to play in his home country of Canada.

Since joining the Raptors, he has continued to build on his success and has contributed significantly to their offense while showcasing his all-around skills on the court.

Barrett is known for his scoring ability from various areas on the court, including mid-range jumpers, three-pointers, and drives to the basket.