Rob Marshall Siblings: The Diverse Talents of the Director’s Sisters

Rob Marshall is an American film and theater director, producer, and choreographer, born on October 17, 1960 in Madison, Wisconsin.

He is renowned for directing the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Chicago, which earned him the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing.

Rob has also directed films like Memoirs of a Geisha, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns.

Additionally, he is set to direct the Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Siblings

Rob has two siblings.

He has a twin sister named Maura, who works as an interior decorator and a younger sister named Kathleen Marshall, who is a choreographer.

Parents

Rob’s father, Robert Doyle Marshall Sr., was a Ph.D. student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he studied psychology.

Unfortunately, he passed away when Rob was only two years old.

Rob’s mother, Anne, worked as a teacher and raised Rob and his siblings as a single parent after their father’s death.

Anne played a significant role in shaping Rob’s early life and supporting his artistic pursuits, which eventually led him to a successful career in film and theater.

Awards and accolades

Rob has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

Some of the notable awards include the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing for the film Chicago, Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety, Music Or Comedy Program and Outstanding Choreography in 2007.

He also received an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University in recognition of his contributions to the arts.

Additionally, Rob’s work on various films like Memoirs of a Geisha has garnered critical acclaim and accolades such as Academy Award nominations and wins, Art Directors Guild Award and Golden Globe nominations.

Personal life

Rob is married to Tracey Gold, an actress.

The couple has been together for many years and they have four sons.

Tracey Gold is best known for her role as Carol Seaver on the popular 1980s sitcom, Growing Pains.

The couple have kept their personal life relatively private, focusing on their careers and raising their children.