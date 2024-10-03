Robert Iler Net Worth: How The “Sopranos” Star Built His Multimillion Fortune

Robert Iler, best known for his role as A.J. Soprano on the critically acclaimed series The Sopranos, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Iler’s portrayal of the troubled son of mob boss Tony Soprano earned him recognition and financial success, making him a household name in television.

Early Life

Born on March 2, 1985, in New York City, Robert Iler started his career at a young age. He landed his first commercial role for Pizza Hut at just six years old, which marked the beginning of his journey in the entertainment industry. Before becoming a well-known actor, Iler appeared in several commercials, building his experience in front of the camera.

Breakthrough Role in The Sopranos

In 1997, Iler was cast in the role that would define his career—Anthony “A.J.” Soprano Jr. in HBO’s The Sopranos. The pilot was filmed when he was just 12 years old, and by the time the show debuted in 1999, Iler was 14. His portrayal of the often rebellious and troubled son of mob boss Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, resonated with audiences. Throughout the show’s six seasons, Iler’s character evolved, and his performance gained critical acclaim.

For his work, Robert won the Hollywood Reporter Young Star Award twice, in 1999 and 2000, for Best Young Actor in a Drama Series. He was also part of the ensemble cast that won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2000 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Robert Iler Sopranos Salary Breakdown

Iler’s salary on The Sopranos increased significantly as the show gained popularity:

Season 1: He earned $10,000 per episode, a modest amount given the show’s success.

Middle Seasons: His salary rose to $85,000 per episode, reflecting the show’s growing viewership and critical acclaim.

Final Seasons: In the last two seasons, Iler earned $150,000 per episode, bringing his total earnings to $3.15 million for the final 21 episodes.

Post-Sopranos Projects

After The Sopranos concluded in 2007, Iler continued to pursue acting, though he largely stepped away from the spotlight. His film credits include roles in Tadpole (2002) and Daredevil (2003), alongside Ben Affleck. He also made guest appearances on popular TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Dead Zone.

Controversies and Legal Issues

Iler’s life off-screen has seen some controversies. In 2001, after the third season of The Sopranos, he was arrested for his involvement in an incident where he and his friends allegedly robbed two boys in New York City. Although Iler claimed not to have participated in the robbery, he later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor larceny charge and was sentenced to three years’ probation. Despite these legal troubles, Iler maintained his role on The Sopranos and continued to be a key figure in the show’s success.

Iler was also present during a 2005 raid of an underground poker club, though he did not face charges.

Robert Iler Weight Loss

As The Sopranos progressed, viewers noticed a dramatic change in Iler’s appearance. By the show’s final season, he had undergone a significant transformation, losing a considerable amount of weight through diet and exercise. This healthier version of Iler showcased his dedication to personal growth, both on and off-screen.

Podcast

In July 2023, Iler reunited with his Sopranos co-star Jamie-Lynn Sigler to launch a podcast called Not Today Pal, which explores their lives post-Sopranos and covers various topics with a light-hearted tone. The duo had previously reunited for a 2022 Super Bowl commercial for Chevrolet, where they recreated the iconic opening sequence of The Sopranos, earning widespread praise and nostalgia from fans.

