Ronald Acuña Jr. Siblings: Getting to Know Luisangel, Bryan and Kenny

Ronald Acuña Jr. is a Venezuelan professional baseball outfielder for the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball (MLB).

He debuted in 2018 and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award that same year.

Acuña is notable for being the first player in MLB history to achieve a 40-home run and 70-stolen base season in 2023, earning him the National League MVP award.

He has made four All-Star appearances and won three Silver Slugger Awards, showcasing his exceptional talent as a five-tool player.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Acuña Jr. has three younger brothers, namely Luisangel, Bryan, and Kenny.

Luisangel Acuña, born on March 12, 2002, is a shortstop in the New York Mets organization and made his MLB debut in September 2024.

He is following in Ronald’s footsteps and is considered a promising talent.

Bryan Acuña, born on August 11, 2005, plays as an infielder for the Minnesota Twins.

Like his brothers, he shows great potential and is part of the family’s growing baseball legacy.

Kenny Acuña, born in April 2009, is still quite young but actively supports his brothers on social media.

Career

Acuña Jr. was signed by the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent in 2014.

He quickly climbed through the minor league ranks, showcasing his exceptional talent.

Acuña Jr. made his MLB debut on April 25, 2018, and immediately made an impact by hitting a home run in his first game.

His rookie season was remarkable; he finished with a .293 batting average, 26 home runs, and 64 RBIs over 111 games, earning him the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Acuña’s performance in subsequent seasons solidified his status as one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

He was selected as an All-Star four times (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023) and won three Silver Slugger Awards (2019, 2020, 2023).

Acuña Jr.’s combination of power and speed has made him a dynamic player to watch.

In 2023, he achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first player in MLB history to record a season with at least 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases.

Acuña Jr. finished the season with a .337 batting average, 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 73 stolen bases.

This achievement not only earned him the National League MVP award but also placed him among the elite players in baseball history.

Acuña Jr. is known for his five-tool skill set: he can hit for average and power, run well, field effectively, and throw with strength.

His aggressive base-running style adds another dimension to his game. Defensively, he plays primarily in right field but is versatile enough to play other outfield positions.

Accolades

Acuña Jr. has received numerous accolades throughout his MLB career, highlighting his exceptional talent and contributions to the game.

He was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2018, marking a strong start to his professional career.

Acuña Jr. has been selected as an All-Star four times (2019, 2021–2023), showcasing his consistent performance.

In 2023, he achieved significant milestones, becoming the National League MVP and earning a spot on the All-MLB First Team.

Acuña Jr. also received the Lou Brock Award for leading the league in stolen bases and was recognized as the Outstanding Player of the Year by MLB Players Choice.

He has won three Silver Slugger Awards (2019, 2020, 2023) and was named to the All-MLB Second Team twice (2019, 2020).

Acuña Jr.’s historic 2023 season included becoming the first player in MLB history to achieve a 40-home run and 70-stolen base season.

His accolades reflect his status as one of baseball’s premier players and an influential figure in the sport.